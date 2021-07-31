Maro Reaches Market Cap of $30.27 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Maro has a total market capitalization of $30.27 million and $1.29 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 945,706,453 coins and its circulating supply is 488,681,297 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

