Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 735 ($9.60). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 727 ($9.50), with a volume of 130,656 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 608.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 711.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,468 shares of company stock worth $1,019,643 over the last 90 days.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

