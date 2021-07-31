Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MLM stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.30. 405,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

