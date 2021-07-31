Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MLM traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $363.30. 405,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,598. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

