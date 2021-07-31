Martin Westhead Sells 4,803 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $157,394.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NTGR opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.90. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

