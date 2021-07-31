Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 18.56%.

MHH opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

