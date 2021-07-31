Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

Shares of MA traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.44.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,429,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,488,019,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

