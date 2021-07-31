Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $412.44.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The firm has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.10. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

