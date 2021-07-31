Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.95. Materialise shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 3,618 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.94 and a beta of 0.55.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

