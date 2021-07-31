Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.95. Materialise shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 3,618 shares traded.
The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.94 and a beta of 0.55.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
