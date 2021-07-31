Mattel, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAT. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Mattel has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 87.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after buying an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after buying an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.