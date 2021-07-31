Maverix Metals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter.

MMX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.55.

MMX stock opened at C$5.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$843.07 million and a PE ratio of 18.26. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.47 and a 12-month high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.66.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$16.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 12.23%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

