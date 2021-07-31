McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

