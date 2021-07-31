MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Short Interest Down 39.8% in July

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MDC Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MDC Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,836,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

MDCA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 137,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33. MDC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.59 million during the quarter.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

