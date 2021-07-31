MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,792,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 114,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,990. MedX has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
MedX Company Profile
