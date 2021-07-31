MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,792,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 114,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,990. MedX has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

MedX Company Profile

MedX Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc in February 2016.

