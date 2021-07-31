Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 311,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,596. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $767.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MERC shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

