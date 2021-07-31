Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.42%.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,596. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $767.46 million, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

