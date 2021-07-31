Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of MMSI opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

