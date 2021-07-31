Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.74%. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $5.17 on Friday, reaching $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 506,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,796. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

