Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $60.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CASH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

CASH stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

