MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0122 on Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $32.86 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00103138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00136576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.55 or 1.00071831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.09 or 0.00819205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,870,068,529 coins and its circulating supply is 2,700,217,032 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.