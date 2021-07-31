Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $592.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $72.54.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $10,559,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,038 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

