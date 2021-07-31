MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In other news, insider Christopher Mackay bought 85,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$232,437.66 ($166,026.90). Insiders have purchased 1,870,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,185 in the last ninety days.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

