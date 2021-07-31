Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Garde Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,522 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

