Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $360.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an outperform rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.48.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.