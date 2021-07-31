Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.48.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $290.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

