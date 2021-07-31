Millennium Management LLC Acquires 76,074 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,074 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.54% of McGrath RentCorp worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 309,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,474 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,768,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,046 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

