Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,422 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

