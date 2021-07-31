Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 230.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BRF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRFS. Bank of America cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.82.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

