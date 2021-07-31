Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,296 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.93% of Denny’s worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Denny’s by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

