Millennium Management LLC Has $10.88 Million Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,494 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.75 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

