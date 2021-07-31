Millennium Management LLC Has $11.28 Million Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 806,828 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MannKind worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 388,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 2,425.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

