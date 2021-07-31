Millennium Management LLC Invests $10.59 Million in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,065,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYACU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

