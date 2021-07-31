Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Issues Earnings Results

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.88. 39,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

