Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Minerals Technologies stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 134,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,270. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.27. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

