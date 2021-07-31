Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Price Target Cut to GBX 44

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MIRI stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.46) on Thursday. Mirriad Advertising has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £99.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In related news, insider Kelsey Lynn Skinner purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,360 ($8,309.38).

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

