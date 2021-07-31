Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Tops $232.10 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00007150 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $232.10 million and $15.26 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00044350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00104288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00132154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,744.90 or 0.99982409 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00820941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

