MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Update

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJARF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,049. MJardin Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.

About MJardin Group

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, harvests, processes, and sells cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting services, including strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, facility and equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and access to intellectual property held by the company to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

