MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Update

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MJARF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,049. MJardin Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.
