(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

MKGAY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded (MKGAY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during trading on Friday. (MKGAY) has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

