Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.47%.

MHK traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $194.90. The company had a trading volume of 888,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,146. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $78.93 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.02.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.