Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Shares of MHK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.90. 888,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,146. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $78.93 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

