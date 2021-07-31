Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mondelez International by 553.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.26. 6,402,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,408. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

