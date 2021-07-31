Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

