Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

