Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.94.

Shares of MNST opened at $94.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

