Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $392.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $383.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $376.00 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $384.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,644,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 146,398 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.