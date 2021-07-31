Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $372.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $372.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $376.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.71. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $384.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

