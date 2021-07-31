Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $376.00 on Friday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $384.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.55.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

