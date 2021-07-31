Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 355.83 ($4.65).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGAM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

MGAM traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 385 ($5.03). 326,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,512. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 357.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.01. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403.50 ($5.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

