Morgan Stanley Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $114.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHKP. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.79. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

