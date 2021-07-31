Morgan Stanley Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $211.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.75.

HUBB opened at $200.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 19.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

